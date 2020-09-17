NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
450 migrants transferred to new Kara Tepe tent camp

    Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp make their way on a road blocked by police, during an operation to move them to a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 17, 2020. [Elias Marcou/Reuters]

A total of 450 refugees and migrants left homeless by the blaze that ripped through the reception and registration centre of Moria, on the island of Lesvos, have been transferred to the new tent city set up at the island's Kara Tepe Army firing range.

Of these, 250 have entered the camp after undergoing rapid Covid-19 testing for coronavirus and other checks, while the rest waiting their turn.

The evacuation of the road leading from Moria to the main town of Mytilene, where migrants have camped out since the blaze started early Thursday morning and is still underway.

The new temporary facility can house 5,000 people. 

More than 12,000 people, mostly refugees from Afghanistan, Africa and Syria, were left without shelter, proper sanitation or access to food and water by the fire that tore through Moria.

Until Wednesday, only 1,200 people had moved into the new facility.

