Eight regions in state of special mobilization ahead of tropical storm

File photo

A state of special civil protection mobilization was declared in eight regions of western Greece which are expected to be hit by the a subtropical storm in the Mediterranean named Ianos.

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said the situation is difficult as he announced that the mobilization concerns the regional units of Ilia, Achaia, Etoloakarnania, Arcadia, Messinia, Ithaca, Cephalonia and Zakynthos.

Authorities are expected to have a clearer view on the development of the strong low-pressure system by Thursday evening and whether the storm will approach the town of Corinth or the region of Attica.

The Medicane, dubbed Ianos by the National Observatory of Athens’ (NOA) Meteo weather service, was in the sea area between Sicily and the Peloponnese.

It is expected to make landfall as a powerful storm across southern Greece on Friday, bringing heavy rain, flooding and gusty winds.