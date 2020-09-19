Architecture & Presentation | Athens | September 22

As part of its ongoing tribute to architecture, the Bauhaus school and the city of Athens, the Goethe Institute has invited Alcestis P. Rodi, Panos Dragonas, Michalis Langenfass, Thomas Maloutas, Panayotis Tournikiotis and Richard Woditsch to present and discuss “The Public Private House: Modern Athens and its Polykatoikia.” The book examines Athens’ urban character and the apparently unlimited adaptability of its apartment buildings, a symbol of its 20th century transformation into a modern city. The discussion will be in English and Greek and attendance is free of charge. Doors open at 7.30 p.m. and pre-registration is mandatory at prog-athen@goethe.de.

Goethe Institute, 14-16 Omirou, tel 210.366.1000