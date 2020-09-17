Athens Photo Festival | Athens | September 17 - November 15

[Fernando Montiel Klint]

More than 100 renowned and up-and-coming artists from 36 countries are showing their work at this year’s Athens Photo Festival, one of the premier events celebrating the genre in the Greek capital. The main exhibition is being hosted by the Benaki Museum at its Pireos Street annex, but the event also includes satellite shows, labs, portfolio presentations and much, much more. For program details and information on the participants, visit photofestival.gr. Opening hours at the Benaki are Thursdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Booking electronically in advance is advised.

Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos, tel 210. 345.3111, www.benaki.gr