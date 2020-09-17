Premiere Nights | Athens | September 23 - October 4

A promise of what’s to come, the Premiere Nights Athens International Film Festival opens on September 23 with a screening of “Nomadland,” a critically acclaimed modern-day drama about a woman who embarks of a long journey after losing everything in the recession, directed by Chloe Zhao and starring Frances McDormand. The opening screening is by invitation only, but the film will also be shown on September 24 at the Opera cinema. The festival comprises an exciting selection of Greek and foreign films, being screened at different cinemas around the city, as well as parallel events and online screenings. For details and reservations, visit aiff.gr.