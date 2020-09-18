NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Hellenic Land Registry launches Inspire platform

The Hellenic Land Registry has launched a digital platform, Inspire, through which citizens can access information on the cadastral maps.

The registry service meets part of the requirements of the European Directive 2007/2/EC, which aims to create a European platform for the easy exchange and use of geographical data, such as the physical characteristics of an area, terrain, rivers, lakes, roads, administrative division, protected areas, cadastral maps etc.

