Down and out: OFI players see the visitors celebrate their winning goal.

In a disastrous night for Greek teams in Europe, Apollon Limassol saw off OFI 1-0 in Crete on Thursday and is through to the Europa League playoffs, dumping the Iraklio team out in OFI’s first European venture after 20 years, as Aris suffered a home shock to Kolos Kovalivka with a 2-1 score in Thessaloniki.



OFI failed to meet expectations, showing little initiative in midfield and in attack, but also has serious complaints from the referee for various decisions.

Apollon, on the other hand, seemed far better prepared than its host and could have added to its tally through the chances it eventually missed.

However the 50th-minute strike by Attila Szalai sufficed to see the Cypriots through to the last round before the playoffs of the Europa League.

For the same competition Aris lost to Ukraine’s Kolos Kovalivka that played its first ever game in Europe.



Yevhen Novak gave Kolos the lead two minutes into the second half, Aris equalized nine minutes on with Bruno Gama and the Ukrainians snatched victory with a goal by Denys Antyukh on the 62nd minute.