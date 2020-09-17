Mitsotakis tells funds in London to invest in Greek future

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday called on foreign funds to invest in Greece’s future, as he told the 15th annual Greek Roadshow in London about the government’s recent and future policy measures.

Regarding his government’s future initiatives, Mitsotakis told investors about a proposal for a shift in auxiliary pensions to the pay-as-you-earn system, to be published this year, as well as the auction of 5G-friendly radio spectrum bands this fall, the continuing shift of the state mechanism to digital applications, the upcoming sale of a 49% stake in grid manager DEDDIE, and the participation of all four systemic banks in the Hercules asset protection scheme.

The PM’s chief economic adviser Alex Patelis also said that by end-September, the Bank of Greece will have submitted its proposal to the government regarding a bad bank for nonperforming loans, “which we shall examine carefully,” he pledged.