Despite the resurgence of the coronavirus in Europe and the start of the school year, a significant number of Europeans are still going on holidays and many are opting for Greece. This country appears to be the top choice of German tourists currently picking their destinations for last-minute bookings, a conference of German tour operators heard in Thessaloniki.

“Greece and Cyprus are the two destinations still selling and the number of customers keeps growing week after week. If this trend continues, bookings over this period will be higher than last year’s,” said Halina Strzyzewska, head of the Greek and Cypriot department at German tour operator FTI Group, speaking at the German GVW workshop “Thessaloniki-Halkidiki 2020.”

This trend was confirmed by the head of TUI Destination Experiences for Greece, Giorgos Dimas, who stated that “Greece is the number 1 destination for TUI this year, especially in last-minute bookings.”

TUI reported that demand is focused on areas well-known to German tourists, such as Crete, Rhodes and Kos, and to a lesser extent the Peloponnese. However there are accommodation supply problems, as many hotels have now closed or about to do so.