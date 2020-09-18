Foreign minister calls for 'vigilance' against rise of neo-Nazism on anniversary of rapper’s killing

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Friday marked the seventh anniversary of the murder of antifascist rapper Pavlos Fyssas by a member of neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party in 2013.

Dendias said in a tweet on his official account that “it was a night I will never forget.”

“The [state’s] rule of law reacted. Society and the political world must remain vigilant against the neo-Nazi phenomenon,” he added.

The five-year-long trial of Golden Dawn ended on September 4 and the verdict is expected on October 7 this year.

Among those accused is Giorgos Roupakias, who has confessed to stabbing 34-year-old Fyssas to death in the district of Keratsini in Piraeus, in September 2013.

His killing prompted the investigation into Golden Dawn.

A total of 68 defendants stand to be sentenced or acquitted over a range of offenses following the trial against the neo-Nazi party.

Prosecutors have accused Golden Dawn of constituting a criminal organization that orchestrated or colluded in the murder of Fyssas, as well as brutal attacks on a group of Egyptian fishermen and on communist unionists during a rampage against migrants and ideological rivals in 2012 and 2013.