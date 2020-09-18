President to visit Nicosia on Sept. 21-23

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will pay an official visit to Nicosia next week, following an invitation by her Cypriot counterpart.

Her visit on September 21-13 will be her first official trip abroad since her election to the highest office in the country.

According to information from Cyprus, Sakellaropoulou will meet with President Nicos Anastasiades, opposition leaders and the country's religious leadership, while she intends to visit the camp of the Hellenic Force in Cyprus (ELDYK).



The Greek president intended to visit Cyprus immediately after taking office in March, but the pendemic and the subsequent measures to prevent its spread postponed her trip.