New weather warning issued for Attica, western Greece

A canopy has fallen in a car park of a supermarket chain as a result of powerful storms brought by the Mediterranean cyclone Ianos on the Ionian island of Zakynthos, Friday 18 September, 2020. [Kostas Synetos/ANA-MPA]

A new round of storms and gale-force winds are expected to affect the region of Attica as of Friday night as a result of the Ianos cyclone swirling over western and southern Greece, which are expected to start winding down by Saturday noon, according to an emergency bulletin issued by the National Observatory’s Meteo weather service on Friday.

The intense rainfall is expected to start winding down on Saturday noon, Meteo said.

The same severe weather system will affect the island of Evia during the night, as well as regions western and southern Greece - namely the Ionian islands the Peloponnese.

On Saturday, the southern Ionian, the Peloponnese and parts of central Greece will continue to be affected, while storms are also forecast in western Cyclades and western Crete. The storm and winds will weaken from the afternoon in the southern Ionian and and from the evening in the northern Peloponnese.

On Sunday, the bad weather will sweep through the southern Peloponnese during the morning and Crete until the afternoon.