Rescue operation for 55 migrants stranded in boat off Messenia

File photo

The Greek coast guard launched a rescue operation off the coast of Messenia, southern Greece, on Friday after authorities received an emergency call from a boat carrying 55 passengers, probably migrants.

The boat was caught in rough seas and winds sailing off the coast of Kyparissia, a town in northwestern Messenia, in the Peloponnese.

The coast guard said authorities had received a distress call on the 112 emergency number from the passengers on the vessel but were unable to approach the boat due to gale-force winds caused by a tropical-type cyclone hitting southern Greece, dubbed Ianos.

Boats that were sailing nearby rushed to the area to help transfer the passengers.

There was no immediate information as to what kind of vessel it was.