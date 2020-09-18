Alternate migration minister receives Communion amid pandemic

[Photo: Romfea.gr]

Τhe Alternate Minister for Migration, Giorgos Koumoutsakos, received Communion on Thursday without taking any measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to a website reporting on issues relating to Orthodox Church.

The website Romfea published a photo of the minister receiving Communion in the tradition of the Orthodox Church, using a single cup and spoon.

According to the report, Koumoutsakos attended a service at Aghia Sofia Church in Neo Psychiko on Thursday.

The article interpreted the minister’s Communion as “an answer” to a call by Manolis Dermitzakis, Professor of Genetics at the University of Geneva Medical School, for priests to switch to single-use spoons in the sacrament.

"It [communion] should have stopped already before we discussed closing restaurants, economic activities, because we have to decide; how can we close a lot of businesses, cause such a big problem to [our] GDP, while there is no flexibility on the part of the Church to, let’s say, use a plastic spoon for Holy Communion? I find it unacceptable,” he told Skai broadcaster on Thursday.