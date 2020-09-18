EU official warns Turkey of 'consequences' if it 'crosses the line' with Greece

An EU official warned Turkey of "consequences" if the country "crosses the line" in its dispute with Greece over sovereignty issues in the eastern Mediterranean, according to a report of the state-run news agency ANA-MPA.

"The EU urges Turkey to a de-escalation and change of stance," the source was quoted as saying, noting that "If Turkey crosses the line there will be consequences".

The same official said that "dialogue is the way that can lead to solutions," and that the overall EU relations with Turkey are expected to be discussed at the EU foreign ministers' meeting on September 21.

China will also be very high on the agenda, as well as issues referring to Belarus, Libya and Venezuela, the official added.