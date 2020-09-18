[Intime news]

A foreign national was arrested on the eastern Aegean island of Samos on Wednesday for urging migrants and refugees in the reception and registration centre to set it on fire.

According to the island’s Security Subdivision, the man, a Syrian national, is accused of incitement to commit a crime, after it was discovered he was sending messages to migrants living in the centre in Arabic via WhatsApp, urging them to set fires.

A second man, a Gambian national, was also identified in a post he wrote on Facebook calling on migrants to burn the same camp. He is facing the same charges as the Syrian suspect.

The security police in Samos is conducting the initial investigation.