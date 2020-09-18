Family of slain rapper calls for public support for conviction of Golden Dawn

A mural of Pavlos Fyssas is seen on the wall of an industrial building in the Piraeus suburb of his native Keratsini. [InTime News]

The family of Pavlos Fyssas, a musician and activist stabbed to death by a self-professed member of Golden Dawn in September 2013, published a statement on Friday calling on the public to champion the condemnation of the neo-Nazi party.

“We anticipate the court’s decision to be a minimum vindication in the memory of Pavlos and all those harmed by Nazi violence,” the 34-year-old rapper’s family said ahead of the verdict expected to be delivered by the panel of judges that has spent more than five years listening to a case against Golden Dawn.

The party, which is no longer in Parliament, has been accused of constituting a criminal organization with a distinct hierarchy that was aware of or complicit in violence committed against its political and ideological rivals. Dozens of defendants, including high-ranking party officials, are accused on connection with the murder of Fyssas, as well as violent attacks on a group of Egyptian fishermen and on members of the communist-affiliated PAME union, among other crimes in 2013.

“On October 7, 2020, we expect people to flood the streets outside the Court of Appeals to shout that they are not innocent,” the Fyssas family’s announcement said, naming the date of the expected verdict.