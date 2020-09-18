Two foreign nationals arrested in Mykonos drug bust

Two 30-year-old foreign nationals who were actively involved in drug trafficking on the popular holiday island of Mykonos have been arrested, police said on Friday.



The two suspects were reportedly nabbed on Thursday in the area of Agia Sofia by law enforcement officers who acted on information regarding the activities of an organized drug trafficking ring in Athens and Mykonos.



Following raids on the homes of both suspects, police found and seized quantities of cocaine, cannabis and MDMA.



One of the suspects was also found to be living in Greece illegally.