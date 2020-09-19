Covid compliance checks keep catching offenders

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) said on Friday that its officers had conducted more than 40,000 inspections nationwide on Thursday, as part of ongoing efforts to check compliance with restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



After 41,829 inspections, officers recorded 194 instances of individuals not wearing face masks or not observing physical distancing in public places.



Moreover, a business in Attica found to have defied a midnight curfew was hit with a 10,000-euro fine and ordered to close for three days.



ELAS has intensified its checks in the capital, northern Greece and several islands, both in the Aegean and the Ionian, amid localized spikes in infections in those areas.