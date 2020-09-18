EODY reports fewer Covid-19 deaths on Friday, but new cases still high

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported two new deaths from Covid-19 on Friday – a marked improvement from Thursday’s toll of nine – but cases continued to rise, with 339 confirmed infections in 24 hours.

The total death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in Greece came to 327 on Friday from 359 on Thursday and 312 on Wednesday, taking total infections since the start of the health crisis to 14,738.

The number of Covid-19 patients who are being treated in intensive care also continued to rise, reaching 71 on Friday from 69 the day before that.

Men continue to be more adversely affected by the novel coronavirus, representing 56% of confirmed infections, 72% of ICU patients and 63% of fatalities, EODY’s bulletin said.