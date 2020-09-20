BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

South Aegean sees 13,361 new jobs in August

TAGS: Employment

The total number of new jobs created last month in the Region of the South Aegean, which includes the Cyclades and the Dodecanese, amounted to 13,361, taking the sum of jobs added in July and August this year to 55,676, according to data from the Labor Ministry’s Ergani hirings database processed by the Regional Authority of the South Aegean.

More than a third of the job surplus in August was recorded on Rhodes, amounting to 4,849.

