Former Lambrakis headquarters set to turn into a modern clinic

[christoulada.com]

A foreign healthcare group has submitted an acquisition proposal for the property at 1-3 Christou Lada Street in central Athens that used to host the Lambrakis Media Group.



Talks with owner Sodia Properties have reportedly reached the final stage and Kathimerini understands the group has tabled an offer of 7.5 billion euros for the 4,000-square meter property, aiming to convert it into a state-of-the-art diagnostic center.