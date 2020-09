An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale struck at 7.28 p.m. on Friday evening just off the southern coast of Crete.

According to the Athens-based Geodynamic Institute, the tremor’s epicenter was 19 kilometers off the coast of the seaside village of Arvi and 52 kilometers southeast of the city of Iraklio. It had a depth of 40 kilometers, according to the institute.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.