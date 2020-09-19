One of the key factors that contributed to the successful management in Greece of the coronavirus pandemic during its first wave in the spring was the speed and determination displayed by both the government and the state.

The strict lockdown measures that were introduced worked because they halted the spread of the virus before it could get out of hand.

This reflex to act preemptively appears somewhat blunted now that the second wave is upon us, and while there may be good reason for such hesitation in some cases, there is none in others.

The decision to impose strict restrictions is never easy; but it is always better to be accused of being too strict now than of being lackadaisical when it’s too late.