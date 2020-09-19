[InTime News]

The government is planning an overhaul of schoolbooks aimed at modernizing the material on the curriculums, some of which is antiquated and obsolete, Kathimerini understands.

For instance, a secondary school textbook on information technology, written in 2006, refers to discs and CD-ROMs in the age of smartphones. Most study programs are in need of an overhaul, with those for kindergarten, primary and secondary schools dating to 2003 and for senior high to 1998.

The Education Ministry plans to revise 139 textbooks and to draft 123 new study programs, Kathimerini understands. Also, 330 existing study programs are to be updated along with books on vocational education.

The project is to span two years, though Kathimerini understands that the first books will land on desks in September next year. The textbook overhaul is to be combined with upgraded teacher training.