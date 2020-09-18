Ianos leaves destruction in its wake

The cyclone dubbed Ianos left floods, power outages and extensive damage in its wake on Friday after its passage through the Ionian, western Greece and central parts of the country. Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (DEDDIE) crews labored in dire conditions to repair power networks damaged on Cephalonia, Zakynthos and Ithaca. DEDDIE has issued a warning to the public not to touch cables or other elements of the power network on the ground, which may be live. Flash floods also impacted Fthiotida in central Greece later in the day while traffic was disrupted on the Lamia-Karpenisi highway. In Lamia people were trapped in their homes and cars. Authorities remain on alert on Friday as it seems that a new front is expected to detach from it and move toward Attica. [Panagis Kavallieratos/InTime News]