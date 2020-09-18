ATHEX: Stocks rise 3.54% over trading week

The closing auctions added to the losses most stocks endured over the course of Friday’s session at Athinon Avenue, with the benchmark seeing its weekly advance contained and several blue chips swayed by their own corporate news instead of the overall direction. The improved turnover was largely thanks to Friday’s September triple witching.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 658.54 points, shedding 0.71% from Thursday’s 663.25 points. On a weekly basis it expanded 3.54%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.78% to 1,577.32 points and the banks index gave up 1.58%.

Ellaktor slumped 5%, Aegean Air parted with 4.37%, EYDAP fell 2.55%, Alpha Bank shrank 2.53%, Piraeus Port Authority declined 2.52%, Viohalco eased 2.18% and Coca-Cola HBC dropped 2.12%, while Lamda Development improved 2.46%, Sarantis earned 1.14% and Hellenic Exchanges increased 1.01%.

In total 37 stocks reported gains, 50 took losses and 22 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to 73.9 million euros, up from Thursday’s €46.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 1.76% to 45.62 points.