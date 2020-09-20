BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Retroactive dues to pensioners to be paid in mid-October

ROULA SALOUROU

TAGS: Finance

Over the next 30 days, probably in mid-October, the government will pay retroactive dues to about 1 million pensioners for the period from June 2015 to May 2016, in accordance with the verdict of the Council of State.

Kathimerini understands that Labor Minister Yiannis Vroutsis will bring a bill to Parliament next weekfor the payment of some 496 million euros to retired civil servants.

The clause providing for the payment of €892 million to retired private sector workers became law a few weeks ago, but the ministry still has to issue a circular clarifying some significant details for the eligible recipients.

