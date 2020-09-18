The August data of the Manpower Organization (OAED) showed that the number of unemployed people in Greece continued to rise this summer, with the number of registered jobless at 1,090,11 – up by 128,384 or 13.35% from the same month last year.

Compared to July there was a reduction of 5,864 people. This is quite a significant figure, considering that August saw the peak of the tourism season, so employment should have improved far more.

The jobless receiving unemployment benefits amounted to 143,005, up by 4,513 people compared to the 138,492 in August 2019.

More than half of those registered as unemployed last month (536,423 or 51.73% of the total) had been out of work for over 12 months, according to OAED data. Almost two-thirds of the jobless were women (712,765 or 65.38%)

The age group with the biggest share of registered jobless is that of 30-44-year-olds with 402,599 people and a rate of 36.93%. Secondary education graduates accounted for 43.72% of the unemployed, but there was also a significant 20.48% who were university graduates.