2 dead, 1 missing as rains pound central Greece

Two people have died and a third is missing in central Greece as heavy rains have flooded the region.

The victims are a woman found dead in her home in the town of Farsala, in the region of Thessaly, and a 63-year-old farmer swept by the waters in the city of Karditsa. A woman who was traveling in her car is missing.

Buildings have been damaged by rivers bursting their banks.

The rains, which fell overnight, have also cut train services linking northern and southern Greece, train service operator Trainose has announced.