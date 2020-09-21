BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Training seminars on consumer behavior

Innovathens will be holding three training seminars over the next three Tuesdays, available for a limited number of participants, but also online through live-streaming.

The first is scheduled for tomorrow, titled ”Consumer Behavior,” and aims to put participants in touch with the sector and its relations with marketing strategies.

The other two seminars are titled “Neuromarketing” and “Building a Work Group.” 

To register, visit athens-technopolis.gr.

