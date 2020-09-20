COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
After the arbitration

Athens has partners who are prepared to mediate in order to help avert a confrontation between Greece and Turkey. Their arbitration, however, ends as soon as direct negotiations between the two sides commence.

If and when Greece and Turkey sit down at the same table, they will have to work out their differences and defend their interests on their own. This requires a plan on what we want to accomplish – and how. It also calls for maturity so we can handle the dialogue with the appropriate sangfroid, as though it were a legal dispute.

In this framework of international legitimacy, Greece is strong and safe.

