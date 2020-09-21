With early closing times for bars, people head to the hills

People sit under the moonlight on the Aeropagus Hill, next to the Acropolis in Athens. With bars and other entertainment venues having to close by midnight, in line with measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, an increasing number of young people in Athens are extending their nights out on hilltops, terraces and the rooftops of abandoned buildings as well as in public squares and parks, where physical distancing is often forgotten about. In Greece, 44.3% of coronavirus cases are aged between 18 and 39, while 6.2% are up to 17 years old. The average age of cases is 39 years. In some areas, including the Cyclades islands, the average age is 23. [Nikos Kokkalias]