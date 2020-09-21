NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Lessons being moved outside

APOSTOLOS LAKASAS

With schoolchildren and parents adapting to the new safety protocols in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, some are thinking outside the box.

Taking advantage of the good weather and free spaces around the premises, such as small parks and wooded areas, some schools are doing some lessons outdoors. And some didn’t wait for the Covid restrictions before adapting this practice – which is not rare abroad.

The Moraitis Kindergarten first introduced outdoor classes four years ago. “Every week, the classroom is moved outside, to the groves around the school, which function as a natural extension of the classroom,” said Antonis Kartalis, a member the Moraitis School management.

