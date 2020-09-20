File photo

Sometimes, it is best to put your opinions aside and let the real protagonists and heroes speak. We write and we talk, while they carry out their duties every day, every night in very adverse conditions.

A few days ago, the Hellenic Navy’s warships returned to their bases around the country. They did so after having spent two months at sea in conditions that were as close to a real war as physically possible.

During this time, everyone, from the top commander to the last sailor, was constantly in battle positions. In these conditions, even one minute can make all the difference.

The crews received this telegram from Vice Admiral Panagiotis Lyberis, the Commander in Chief of the Hellenic Fleet:

“Safe return. I recognize that the probable time of arrival [at the home port] is always later than hoped. You are sailing again on the waters that carry your will, your abilities, your determination and your love for your homeland to friendly and unfriendly shores.

“The universal recognition and respect for your work and for you is a valuable, albeit small reward. The certainty that these waters are ours and will remain ours was confirmed by your attitude. Now is the time for the others to step up.

“I'm proud of you all. Spend time with those that missed you. Tidy up your ships. Rest.

“Keep your notes from your logbooks handy. When needed, you will know that it can be done. And it will be needed.”

I do not think I need to add anything else. To achieve peace, you need prudence and determination.