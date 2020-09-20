170 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths announced

Greek health authorities announced a further 170 coronavirus cases and 7 deaths Sunday.

The total number of cases is now 15,142, with 338 deaths.

Monday will see further restrictions in the capital Athens and the surrounding region following a spike in cases. The measures include a ban on gatherings exceeding 9 persons, in both open and closed spaces, a limit of 20 attendees in weddings and funerals, a ban on concerts and cinemas _ but not in theaters, an exception that has prompted reactions _ and the obligation of 40% of employees, in both the public and private sector, to work from home, which is combined with a ban on employers using cameras to check on employees. Also, those over 65, are encouraged to refrain from leaving home, using public transport or meeting with anyone except close relatives for the next 14 days. The measures will be enforced at least until Oct. 3.

[AP/Kathimerini]