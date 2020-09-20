Once again highway contractors are asking for compensation from the state.



The seven consortiums that manage highways around the country are seeking a total of 83.41 million euros for the toll revenues lost due to the pandemic.



The state acknowledges part of its liability, but notes that most contractors have not deducted their claims from the savings they have secured by entering the category of enterprises that are supported through the coronavirus subsidies.



The state has also rejected the demands of two contractors, Attiki Odos and Moreas, arguing that they are also insured against loss of revenues due to a pandemic.