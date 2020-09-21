Sakellaropoulou travels to Nicosia on official visit

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou is on Monday expected in Nicosia for an official visit, following an invitation by her Cypriot counterpart.

Her visit on September 21-13 will be her first official trip abroad since her election to the highest office in the country.

Sakellaropoulou will meet with President Nicos Anastasiades, opposition leaders and the country's religious leadership.

The Greek president intended to visit Cyprus immediately after taking office in March, but the pandemic and the subsequent measures to prevent its spread postponed her trip.

