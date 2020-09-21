Erdogan, Merkel, Michel to hold video conference on Tuesday

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will on Tuesday hold a video conference with European Council President Charles Michel and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Kathimerini has learned.

The video conference, which will take place at 3 p.m. Brussels time, has been scheduled ahead of a summit of EU leaders on Sept. 24-25 where they will look for ways to defuse tensions with Turkey in the Mediterranean.

German Ambassador to Greece Ernst Reichel said last week that Merkel has made it her personal business to prevent military conflict between Greece and Turkey and for them to achieve a peaceful demarcation of their maritime zones.