Erdogan files complaint against Greek newspaper over offensive headline, Anadolu reports

The Turkish president’s lawyers have filed a criminal complaint against the persons in charge of a Greek newspaper that used offensive language against Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Anadolu reports.

The controversial headline – telling “Mr. Erdogan” to “f**k off” in Turkish, with the insult translated into English with an asterisk below – appeared in Friday’s issue of the Dimokratia newspaper.

The headline was condemned by the Greek government and the Greek Foreign Ministry.

Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Greece’s ambassador to the country to lodge a formal complaint over the incident.



