At least 10 Covid-19 cases detected on Mount Athos

At least eight coronavirus cases have been detected at the monastery of Agios Pavlos (St. Paul) on Mount Athos in northern Greece, reports said Monday.

The monastery, situated on the western coast of Mount Athos, has been placed in quarantine, according to the same reports.

One of the cases has reportedly been hospitalized in serious condition.

Some reports said a ninth Covid-19 case has been registered at the Helandariou Monastery on the northeastern side of Mount Athos and another at the monastic village of Lakkoskete.



The National Public Health Organization (EODY) has sent a team to the area, reports said.