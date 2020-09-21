Greek President stresses solidarity with Cyprus

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou underlined unity and solidarity between Greece and Cyprus in the face of Turkish provocations during a visit to Nicosia on Monday.

“The two countries maintain a common, solid diplomatic front,” Sakellaropoulou said during talks with her Cyprus counterpart Nicos Anastasiades, adding that the two countries’ foreign policy was guided by shared objectives and “always based on international law.”

She said that Turkey’s withdrawal of the Oruc Reis research vessel was a step toward de-escalation, “but it remains to be seen whether it was a tactical move with short-term objectives.”