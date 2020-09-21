Mitsotakis meets with US International Development Finance Corporation

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and executives of the US International Development Finance Corporation, headed by CEO Adam Boehler, on Monday discussed the prospects for large US investments in Greece in shipyards and ports, in a meeting at Maximos Mansion.

The International Development Finance Corporation is a US government institution active in strategic investments in the sectors of energy, infrastructure and technology.

During the meeting, Mitsotakis placed particular emphasis on the government’s investment policy and particularly on the priority given by the government to the rapid implementation of large foreign investments in a number of sectors of the economy, as well as the importance of the strategic relationship with the US for promoting these initiatives.

According to government sources, the meeting confirmed US interest in the prospect of making investments in Greece, such as the Elefsis Shipyards and the ports of Alexandroupolis and Kavala.

Emphasis was also placed on Greece’s stabilizing role in the region, while it was stressed that Greece presents special investment opportunities, with strategic characteristics that will contribute to the significant development of its national economy and the wider region. [ANA-MPA]