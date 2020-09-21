NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
243 Covid-19 cases detected at Kara Tepe facility

TAGS: Coronavirus, Migration

A total of 243 coronavirus cases have been detected at the new temporary facility on the Greek island of Lesvos, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said Monday.

He said authorities have conducted a total of 7,064 rapid tests at the tent camp – set up at Kara Tepe near the port of Mytilene after a blaze destroyed the Moria camp – which currently accommodates 9,200 people according to government estimates.

The average age of the Covid-19 patients at Kara Tepe is 24 years old and most are asymptomatic, he said.

A total 160 police and administrative staff all tested negative, he said.

Petsas said the positive cases from Kara Tepe would be added to the country’s official Covid-19 figures released later in the day.

