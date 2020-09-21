Residents trapped in flood-hit Karditsa to be airlifted to safety

[ANA-MPA]

Two helicopters were dispatched to Karditsa in central Greece on Monday to help residents trapped in the village of Oxia in the aftermath of storm Ianos.

Authorities said that those who do not want to be evacuated from their homes would be provided with drinking water, food and other supplies until help can reach them, while the rest would be flown to the Municipality of Mouzaki.

The number of residents who were cut off from assistance by extensive flooding and damage to the road network over the weekend was not clear.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is due to visit Karditsa on Tuesday to assess the damage wreaked by the powerful storm, which also caused extensive damage across the Ionian islands of Kefalonia and Zakynthos on Thursday and Friday before slamming central Greece.