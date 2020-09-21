Man being questioned in connection with Thessaloniki shooting

Police in Thessaloniki on Monday were questioning a 32-year-old Albanian national in connection with a shooting in the center of the northern port city on Sunday night that left him injured.



Officers gathered five spent bullet casings from the scene of the shooting and initially detained four men in connection with the incident but later released the other three due to a lack of evidence.



Sources at Thessaloniki’s Security Police Department said the 32-year-old has a criminal record but revealed no details about the circumstances behind the shooting.