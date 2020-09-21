NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Man being questioned in connection with Thessaloniki shooting

TAGS: Crime

Police in Thessaloniki on Monday were questioning a 32-year-old Albanian national in connection with a shooting in the center of the northern port city on Sunday night that left him injured.

Officers gathered five spent bullet casings from the scene of the shooting and initially detained four men in connection with the incident but later released the other three due to a lack of evidence.

Sources at Thessaloniki’s Security Police Department said the 32-year-old has a criminal record but revealed no details about the circumstances behind the shooting. 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.