Virus infections break new record with 453 new cases

New SARS-CoV-2 infections hit a fresh record in Greece in the last 24 hours reaching 453, while the total number rose to 15,595, Greek health authorities announced on Monday.

Of the new cases, 25 were imported, detected at the country’s entry points.

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin that six patients died bringing the total number of fatalities to 344. The median age of the patients who died was 78 years.

Seventy-nine patients remained intubated while another 181 have left ICU.

The total number of tests conducted by EODY health officials is 1,210,118.