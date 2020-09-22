Students block the entrance to a school in the northern Athens suburb of Nea Ionia, on Monday. [Stelios Stefanou/InTime News]

The number of school sit-ins by pupils protesting measures taken by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus is rising, with more than 100 at Greek secondary schools, Kathimerini understands. Meanwhile 42 schools have closed temporarily following Covid-19 outbreaks.

Most of the sit-ins are on Crete, in Thessaloniki, Achaia, Magnesia, Aitoloakarnania, Ileia and Kavala, with a handful in Attica.

Pupils have different demands, with some objecting to the mandatory use of face masks while others are calling for a reduction in the maximum numbers in classes.

Education Ministry officials believe that some of the sit-ins at least are politically motivated, particularly those in regions where the rate of infections is not particularly high.

On Monday, a Thessaloniki prosecutor launched an investigation into one of the sit-ins in the northern port city where incitement by adults is suspected.