Three arrested in Samos for accidental fire in camp
The men will be led before a prosecutor in Samos, while security police is conducting the investigation.
Police’s security division on the island of Samos arrested on Sunday three underage men in connection with a fire that started in the island’s reception and identification centre late last night.
The suspects, who are foreign nationals, are believed to have started a fire by negligence causing significant damage to the premises.
