NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Three arrested in Samos for accidental fire in camp

TAGS: Crime

Police’s security division on the island of Samos arrested on Sunday three underage men in connection with a fire that started in the island’s reception and identification centre late last night.

The suspects, who are foreign nationals, are believed to have started a fire by negligence causing significant damage to the premises.

The men will be led before a prosecutor in Samos, while security police is conducting the investigation.
 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.