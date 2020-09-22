Karditsa takes stock of destruction from deadly storm Ianos

As Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis prepares to travel to Karditsa on Tuesday to assess the damage wrought by storm Ianos in central Greece over the weekend, efforts continued to clean up an estimated 5,000 flooded homes in that city alone, and to take stock of massive losses at farms, factories and other businesses in the broader area. ‘The scene in Karditsa is apocalyptic. Two-thirds of the city was flooded, and one-third is still without power or water,’ Mayor Vassilis Tsiakos said on Monday. Ianos knocked out bridges and parts of the road network in central Greece, while also claiming the lives of at least three people. [Apostolis Domalis/ANA-MPA]